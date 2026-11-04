First Responder Report: Sheriff’s Office responds to 125 calls

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 125 calls during the latest reporting period, with noteworthy incidents including vehicle accidents, a fraud investigation, an automobile theft and a traffic stop that resulted in an arrest.

The report, provided by administrative assistant Loralee Cheney, highlighted seven incidents on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. Those calls included responses in Pioche, Caliente and Panaca, as well as near Hiko and Alamo.

On Oct. 29, deputies responded to a fraud call in Pioche. That incident remains under investigation. A dog bite was also reported in Caliente that day.

Near Hiko, deputies responded to an accident involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported in the collision.

Also on Oct. 29, a traffic stop near Alamo resulted in a positive indication by a K9. One individual was arrested following the stop.

On Oct. 30, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a coroner case in Caliente. The death was attributed to natural causes.

A second two-vehicle accident was reported on Oct. 30. No injuries were reported in that collision, bringing the highlighted report’s total to two crashes without reported injuries.

Deputies also responded to an automobile theft in Panaca on Oct. 30. That incident remains under investigation, along with the fraud case reported in Pioche the previous day.

Congratulations to Lincoln County Sheriff Derek Foremaster on his reelection on Nov. 3.