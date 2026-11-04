Lady Lynx qualify for state volleyball tournament with wild comeback

With their backs against the wall, down 13-8 in a fifth set against White Pine, the Lady Lynx won five straight points and advanced to the Southern 2A Regional Championship match with host Green Valley Christian on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Anthony Varriano // Lincoln County Record

Lincoln County High School senior Gabriella Holt spikes the ball during a regional semifinal match against White Pine in Henderson on Saturday, Oct. 31. Holt had 26 kills in the win.

Lincoln County got off to a great start, winning the first set, 25-13, but White Pine rebounded with a 25-20 win in set two. LCHS narrowly took set three, 25-22, before dropping the fourth, 25-18. The fifth and final set finished 16-14 in favor of the Lynx, but it took some desperate digs and a little luck to get there. It also took quite a performance by senior Gabriella Holt, who had 26 kills, two aces and two blocks.

“We just struggled to believe in ourselves from beginning to end. We have the ability, just been working on the mental side of the game. It felt good to pull through in the end,” said LCHS head coach Chantel Holt.

LCHS senior libero Lakyla Kulani was responsible for the diving dig that gave the Lady Lynx their first lead at match point, 14-13. She led the team with 26 of them. She picked up an assist on that dig when classmate Brylie Somers sent a blind bump from the baseline that hit the net tape and fell unreturned by the Ladycats.

Lincoln County had just 17 minutes to enjoy their comeback victory before taking on the top-seeded Lady Guardians in front of their home fans. The Lady Lynx rode the momentum to a 25-23 first-set win, but couldn’t come through in the clutch moments of set two, falling 27-25.

“That emotionally drained us. I had to burn both my timeouts in the first 10 points of the third set just trying to get us back on track. They let the first 11 points go on the first server. After that, they battled, but by game four they were physically tapped out,” Coach Holt said.

GV Christian rolled in sets three and four, 25-16 and 25-19. As a result, Lincoln County will face the Northern 2A’s top seed, North Tahoe, at Virginia Street Gym in Reno at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5. The winner will play either GV Christian or Yerington at 11 a.m. on Friday.