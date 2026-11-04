Lady Panthers roll to Southern 1A Regional Championship

In front of its home fans, the Pahranagat Valley High School girls volleyball team won the Southern 1A Regional Championship over Liberty Baptist on Saturday, Oct. 31. The Lady Panthers dropped just one set in their two matches en route to the championship and top seed in the 1A State Playoffs.

Photo by Angela Hagfeldt

The Pahranagat Valley girls volleyball team won the Southern 1A Regional Championship in Alamo on Oct. 31.

In the semifinal against Laughlin on Saturday, PVHS prevailed 25-12, 25-17 and 25-12. Middle hitters Kayda Walch and Hattie Jones scored six kills each. In the championship match, the Lady Panthers took set one 25-19 before dropping a close second set, 27-25. Pahranagat Valley rolled through sets three and four, though, 25-19 and 25-16.

“In the championship game, we knew Liberty had a great defense. They are hard to score on, but we handled it fairly well. Lost the second set but took back momentum and finished on top,” PVHS head coach Milly Walch said.

PVHS sophomore Lia Rowley had 11 kills, and senior Allie Lasike added eight. Libero Reagan Shumway had 15 assists.

The Lady Panthers will play Owyhee in the state quarterfinals at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5. The winner moves onto the semifinals against either Coleville or the Central’s top seed, Round Mountain at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 at noon.

“Owyhee plays similar to us—same defense. We can beat them, and I can utilize my players to outplay them. They will be tough—always are. Even back in my day in the 2000s they were the ones I battled with. They work hard and are smooth,” commented Walch. “We have to get them out of system and try to get them out of their norm. We’re excited and ready.”