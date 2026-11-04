LCHS students prepare to bring ‘High School Musical’ to the stage

The halls of East High are coming to life at Lincoln County High School as students prepare to present Disney’s “High School Musical,” with six performances scheduled Nov. 10-14 at the Neldon C. Mathews Auditorium in Panaca.

Since auditions began in August, cast and crew members have been working to bring the popular Disney story to the stage, preparing musical numbers, choreography, costumes and sets for the upcoming production.

Photo by JessicaHernandez-McCabe

Lincoln County High School Theater presents High School Musical, bringing the popular Disney production to the stage with music, dancing and a cast of talented local students.

Based on the 2006 Disney Channel movie, “High School Musical” follows Troy Bolton, a popular basketball player, and Gabriella Montez, a talented new student, as they discover a shared love of singing and decide to audition for their school’s winter musical. Their decision challenges the expectations of their classmates, particularly those who believe everyone should stick to their established groups and interests.

Along the way, audiences meet an assortment of basketball players, academic achievers, theater students and other East High Wildcats, each bringing their own personalities to the story. With familiar songs, energetic dance numbers and plenty of humor, the musical explores friendship, individuality and finding the courage to try something new.

Nathan Katschke will take the stage as Troy Bolton, opposite Maggie Gloeckner as Gabriella Montez. Ariana Katschke and Ben Zierow will portray the theatrical siblings Sharpay and Ryan Evans, whose determination to land the leading roles creates plenty of competition.

Kingston Free will appear as Troy’s best friend, Chad Danforth, while Addalyn Free portrays Gabriella’s academically driven friend, Taylor McKessie. Other featured performers include Callen Free as Zeke Baylor, Presley Olson as Kelsi Nielsen, Layla Simkins as Martha Cox and Michael Heath as East High announcer Jack Scott, also known as the “Velvet Fog.”

William Pike will portray Coach Bolton, and Olivia Lester will take on the role of drama teacher Ms. Darbus. The production also features a larger ensemble of Wildcats, including cheerleaders, basketball players, skaters and academic team members.

Behind the scenes, student stage manager Dani Petersen and fellow crew members are helping coordinate the technical elements and scene changes that bring East High to life.

With rehearsals underway since August, students have spent months preparing for the opportunity to share their work with the community.

Performances are scheduled Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 10-14, at 7 p.m., with an additional matinee Friday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m.

Evening tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Children ages 3 and under are admitted free. Tickets for the Friday matinee are $7 for all seats.

Cast and crew members are excited to welcome the community to the Neldon C. Mathews Auditorium for this family-friendly production filled with music, dancing and Wildcat spirit.