Lincoln County voters split from statewide results, Locals celebrate wins

Election Night stretched well beyond closing time Tuesday, Nov. 3, as candidates, election observers and members of the press waited for Nevada’s first general election results to become available.

Although Lincoln County had finished counting its in-person ballots by about 9:30 p.m., the statewide release of results didn’t begin until around midnight, leaving those following local and state races waiting several hours to see where candidates stood.

Photo by Jessica Hernandez-McCabe

A “Vote Here” sign welcomes voters to the Lincoln County Courthouse in Pioche on Election Night, Nov. 3.

Nevada polling locations were scheduled to close at 7 p.m., but voters already in line were permitted to cast their ballots. With voting continuing in Clark County, election results could not be released statewide until the final voters had finished.

For Lincoln County election workers, the wait brought back memories of the 2020 election, when delays reportedly kept workers at the courthouse until nearly 3 a.m. This year, the county’s completed in-person count meant workers did not have to remain at the courthouse throughout the extended statewide wait.

Behind the scenes, local poll workers spent Election Day assisting voters, maintaining polling locations and carrying out the procedures necessary to ensure ballots were properly handled and counted.

Lincoln County clerk Lisa Lloyd praised the people responsible for making the election possible.

“We have the best poll workers. I’m very blessed,” Lloyd said.

She also emphasized the importance of recognizing those who serve their communities by helping conduct elections.

“Election Day couldn’t happen without these people,” she said.

When results finally became available, they revealed a striking difference between the voting preferences of Lincoln County residents and those of Nevada as a whole.

In the governor’s race, Republican incumbent Joe Lombardo received 1,607 votes in Lincoln County, accounting for 82.71% of the county’s reported votes. Democratic challenger Aaron Ford received 205 votes, or 10.55%, while nonpartisan candidate Danielle Ford received 66 votes, or 3.40%.

Statewide, however, Aaron Ford led with 509,382 votes, or 51.49%, compared with Lombardo’s 438,579 votes, or 44.33%.

The divide continued throughout Nevada’s statewide races.

For lieutenant governor, Republican Stavros Anthony received 1,507 votes in Lincoln County, or 78.04%, while Democrat Sandra Jauregui received 215 votes, or 11.13%. Statewide, Jauregui led with 54.24% of the vote compared with Anthony’s 41.33%.

Lincoln County voters also favored Republican Jim Marchant for secretary of state, giving him 1,502 votes, or 77.46%, compared with 294 votes, or 15.16%, for Democratic incumbent Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar. Across Nevada, Aguilar led with 56.80% of the vote, while Marchant received 39.58%.

The same pattern appeared in the races for state treasurer, controller and attorney general.

Republican Drew Johnson received 1,593 votes in Lincoln County’s state treasurer race, representing 82.67% of the local vote. Democrat Tya Mathis-Coleman received 255 votes, or 13.23%. Statewide, Mathis-Coleman led with 54.95%, while Johnson received 43.13%.

In the state controller’s race, Republican Andy Matthews received 1,605 votes in Lincoln County, or 83.29%, compared with Democrat Michael MacDougall’s 245 votes, or 12.71%. Statewide, MacDougall led with 54.25% to Matthews’ 43.54%.

Republican Adriana Guzmán Fralick also carried Lincoln County in the attorney general’s race, receiving 1,529 votes, or 79.10%. Democrat Nicole Jeanette Cannizzaro received 287 votes, or 14.85%. Statewide, Cannizzaro led with 56.17%, compared with Guzmán Fralick’s 41.64%.

Across all six statewide races, Lincoln County voters gave Republican candidates overwhelming support, even as Democratic candidates led those same contests across Nevada.

Closer to home, several county offices appeared on the ballot, including a contested race for sheriff.

Derek Foremaster held a substantial lead over Sean Horlacher, receiving 1,580 votes, or 84.81%, compared with Horlacher’s 283 votes, or 15.19%.

Several other county candidates appeared without opposition. Lisa Lloyd received 1,811 votes in her race for county clerk, while Amy Elmer received 1,762 votes for recorder/auditor. County Treasurer Shawn Frehner received 1,769 votes, District Attorney Franklin Katschke received 1,733 votes and County Assessor Cydney Dwire received 1,752 votes.

In the county commission races, Bevan Lister received 1,725 votes and Mike Reese received 1,668 votes, both running without opposition.

The Seventh Judicial District Court race for Department 2 also drew local interest. Dylan Frehner led with 1,413 votes, or 76.67%, compared with Jane Eberhardy’s 430 votes, or 23.33%.

Following the election, Frehner thanked supporters throughout Eureka, Lincoln and White Pine counties for their encouragement and participation.

“I could not have done this without all of you from Eureka, Lincoln and White Pine Counties who put up signs, followed on Facebook, and voted,” Frehner wrote in a public statement.

He also acknowledged his opponent, thanking Eberhardy for running what he described as a strong and clean campaign.

“I’m excited to continue serving the Seventh Judicial District alongside Judge Dobrescu for the next 6 years!” he wrote.

In Caliente, voters selected two members of the city council from a field of four candidates. Lynn Jackson led the race with 269 votes, or 44.8%, followed by James “Bill” Bradshaw with 156 votes, or 26%. Jeff Johnson received 88 votes, or 14.7%, while Joseph Livreri finished close behind with 87 votes, or 14.5%.

With the top two candidates filling the available seats, Jackson and Bradshaw are positioned to serve on the Caliente City Council pending certification of the results.

Nevada voters also considered statewide ballot questions, including Question 6, concerning constitutional protections for abortion, and Question 7, concerning voter identification requirements.

On Question 6, Lincoln County voters rejected the proposed amendment by a substantial margin, with 1,331 voting no, or 69.61%, and 581 voting yes, or 30.39%. Statewide, the measure received 63.16% support, with 607,165 yes votes compared with 354,165 no votes.

Question 7 found considerably more agreement between Lincoln County and the rest of Nevada. Locally, 1,662 voters supported the voter identification amendment, or 86.56%, while 258 opposed it, or 13.44%. Statewide, the measure received 62.46% support, with 604,573 yes votes compared with 363,421 no votes.

Lincoln County voters approved a ballot measure authorizing the school district to issue general obligation school bonds to finance the acquisition, construction, improvement and equipping of school facilities. The measure passed with nearly 70% of the vote.

While Election Night offered an initial look at voters’ decisions, the reported totals remain unofficial and may change as additional ballots are processed.

Under Nevada election law, eligible mail ballots postmarked by Election Day may continue arriving and be counted if received within the state’s statutory deadline. Ballots bearing a timely postmark must arrive by 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to canvass the county’s election returns on Nov. 12, when the local results will be reviewed for certification.

For candidates and residents watching the results unfold, Election Night brought both decisive local margins and unexpected contrasts with statewide voting. For the poll workers and election staff responsible for conducting the election, it marked the conclusion of another long day of public service, one that Lloyd emphasized would not be possible without the people willing to do the work.