‘Holidays to Remember’ returns to Caliente for sixth annual celebration

Nevada Bank & Trust will host its sixth annual Holidays to Remember community vendor fair Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Caliente Elementary School, bringing together local vendors, food trucks, family activities and community fundraisers for a day of holiday shopping and entertainment.

Held each year on a weekend near Veterans Day, Holidays to Remember offers local businesses, artisans and crafters an opportunity to showcase their products and connect with shoppers ahead of the holiday season. The timing also provides an opportunity to recognize local veterans as the community prepares to observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Courtesy Photo

Shoppers browse vendor booths and visit with local artisans and small business owners during Nevada Bank & Trust’s Holidays to Remember Community Vendor Fair.

The event will feature a variety of handmade gifts, seasonal decorations and specialty products, giving shoppers an opportunity to support local businesses

Vendors will offer everything from handmade goat milk soaps, lotions and skin care products to custom apparel, engraved gifts, tumblers, jewelry, holiday wreaths and personalized signs. Other offerings include beauty products, home decor, gift baskets and photography services.

Several food vendors will also be on hand throughout the day. Visitors can expect Mexican and Filipino dishes, tacos, burritos, tamales and other favorites, along with mini doughnuts, churro bites, hot chocolate, specialty sodas and energy drinks.

Families will find activities beyond shopping, including a bounce house hosted by the Caliente PTC. Admission is $5 for one hour or $20 for all-day access, with proceeds supporting the organization. A closest-to-the-pin challenge will also welcome participants of different ages and skill levels, with championship medals available for winners.

The event will provide opportunities to support local students raising money for school trips, including sales of novelty squishy toys and holiday gift baskets. Holiday photography sessions will also be available, with Jamie Ann Photography offering event pricing and walk-in sessions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nevada Bank & Trust will hold a general raffle featuring donated prizes, with tickets available for $1 each or six for $5. A separate 50/50 raffle will offer tickets for $5 each. Proceeds designated for the bank’s “Hugs in a Blanket” drive will help provide blankets and warmth to local seniors.

The local Veterans of Foreign Wars will also participate in this year’s Vendor Village, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the National Military Monument.

The temporary digital monument recognizes more than 41 million U.S. service members spanning 250 years of American history. VFW members will have a laptop available at their booth to help visitors search for veterans by name and receive an emailed link to an individual veteran’s memorial.

The opportunity allows families to look up relatives, friends and other veterans whose military service is part of their personal history. Visitors can also support the local VFW through T-shirt sales and the purchase of small memorial poppies.

The celebration will begin alongside another community tradition, the Lincoln Community Coalition of Nevada’s 13th annual Gingerbread Fun Run.

The event includes a 5K run/walk and a one-mile family walk, both beginning at Caliente Elementary School, 289 Lincoln St. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 9 a.m. and the one-mile walk at 9:15 a.m.

Event-day registration is $25 for youth and $30 for adults. Registration includes a T-shirt and prizes, and the event is drug- and alcohol-free. For additional information or volunteer opportunities, contact Kimberly Andrus at 775-962-3400.

With holiday shopping, food, children’s activities, charitable giving and the Gingerbread Fun Run all taking place in one location, the Nov. 7 celebration offers residents and visitors several ways to spend the day together while supporting Lincoln County businesses and organizations.