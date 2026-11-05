LCHS cross country teams win both regional championships

The Lincoln County High School boys and girls cross country teams won the 1A/2A Southern Region Championships. The boys bested runners-up from Founders Academy and Green Valley Christian in third. The Lady Lynx finished in front of GV Christian.

Submitted photo by Lacie Pearson

The Lincoln County High School boys cross country team took five of seven spots on the Southern 2A Regional Championship podium. Left to right: Joel Bleak, Wyatt Meeker (Founders), William Pike, Bradley Pike, Mason Lamb, Colyer Kaufman (Founders) and Keaton Smith.

“The regional races were so fun to watch as they unfolded, and I am so proud of our students for clinching both regional titles. We now have the biggest challenge of our season coming up at State, and it will prove exciting to watch those races as well,” LCHS head coach Lacie Pearson said.

The Lynx took the top three spots in the boys 5K, with sophomore Bradley Pike taking gold with a time of 16:48.1. William Pike (17:24.4) and Mason Pike (17:31) finished second and third, respectively. Freshman Joel Bleak ran 18:57.3 to finish sixth, and classmate Keaton Smith was seventh by a little more than two seconds.

“Our boys [state] race will be interesting. On paper we should win, however, our long-time rival, North Tahoe, may bring their past fastest runners who have not competed yet this season but are listed on their roster,” Pearson said. “Our boys, who are also stellar athletes, have worked super hard, and they will be ready to face whatever challenge comes.”

Photo submitted by Lacie Pearson

The Lady Lynx cross country team took all but one spot on the Southern 2A Regional Championship podium on Friday, Oct. 30. From left to right: Kensley Bleak, Kynlee Lytle, Keegan Vasquez (GV Christian), Sadie Ivins, Lillie Ivins, Kylee Graf and Brinley Chavez.

LCHS senior Sadie Ivins won the girls’ regional 5K with a time of 21:36.5. Freshman Lillie Ivins (23:09.3) was third, classmate Kynlee Lytle (23:20.4) finished fourth and sophomore Kylee Graf (23:52.3) took fifth. Kensley Bleak and Brinley Chavez were sixth and seventh, respectively.

“The biggest rival our girls will face next week is Incline from the North. On paper, Incline has a slight advantage, so our girls will need to come prepared, and they will,” Pearson said.

The 2A State Cross Country Meet will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. The boys 5K begins at 1:20 p.m. The girls get started at 1:55 p.m.