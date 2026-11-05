PVMS introduces new focus for Panther Pride trips

Submitted by PVMS

A middle school student enjoys an arcade game at Fiesta Fun in St. George during a Panther Pride trip on Oct. 22.

Pahranagat Valley Middle School students have something fun to work toward this year as the school’s Panther Pride program places a renewed focus on citizenship, service and scholarship.

The three priorities guide eligibility for the quarterly Panther Pride activities, encouraging students to take responsibility for their academic efforts, their choices and their contributions to others.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, eligible students boarded buses at 7:30 a.m. for a trip to Fiesta Fun Center in St. George, Utah. The outing gave students a chance to spend time with classmates and enjoy a day of activities beyond the classroom.

Students enjoyed bowling, arcade games and go-karts, with laser tag proving a particular favorite. After a day of recreation, the group returned at approximately 3 p.m.

The Fiesta Fun outing is part of a year of planned Panther Pride activities. Plans include two regional trips, with a larger ski trip coming next. Students will also complete a service project, putting the program’s emphasis on helping others into practice.

The school year will conclude with a dance and barbecue, a favorite tradition with Vice Principal T. Frehner that gives students another opportunity to celebrate together.

Each year, the Panther Pride trips give students something meaningful to work toward, encouraging them to stay focused in the classroom while making positive contributions within their school and community.

Frehner emphasizes that the goal is not only to reward achievement, but to build character and responsibility. Citizenship, service and scholarship connect the fun of each outing to the everyday effort required to earn the opportunity to attend.

From laser tag to service projects, the program offers students opportunities to enjoy time together while learning that their efforts and choices matter throughout the school year.