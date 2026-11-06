Lincoln County students showcase musical talents at fall concerts

Photo by Jessica Hernandez-McCabe

Lincoln County High School band members surround the Meadow Valley Middle School band, performing from the stage, balcony and aisles during a combined performance of “Danger Zone”.

Students from Panaca Elementary School, Meadow Valley Middle School and Lincoln County High School gathered at the Neldon C. Mathews Auditorium in Panaca for two fall concerts in October, showcasing the county’s band and choir programs under the instruction of director Jacob Lester.

The fall band concert was held Oct. 21 and featured sixth-grade, middle school and high school musicians. The program included a variety of selections, ranging from familiar melodies to more advanced instrumental arrangements.

The sixth-grade band performed five selections, including “Hot Cross Buns,” “Au Claire de la Lune,” “Jingle Bells,” “Donkey Round” and “Shoo Fly.”

The middle school band performed “Skeleton Crew” before joining the high school musicians for a combined performance of “Danger Zone.”

The performance took advantage of the auditorium’s layout and the set currently in place for the upcoming winter musical. High school musicians lined the aisles and occupied the balcony areas of the stage, surrounding the middle school band and creating an impressive musical experience for the audience.

Photo by Jessica Hernandez-McCabe

Meadow Valley Middle School and Lincoln County High School choir students perform together under the direction of Jacob Lester during the Oct. 21 concert.

The high school band also performed “The Avengers,” “The Willows of Winter” and “The Great Locomotive Chase.”

A week later, on Oct. 28, students returned to the auditorium for a choir concert featuring the fifth-grade choir, concert choir and show choir.

The fifth-grade choir performed “Eency” and “The Wish Two Witches Wished,” bringing a playful, seasonal touch to the program.

The concert choir presented “Unwritten,” “Ghost of John” and “October,” combining contemporary music with selections suited to the fall season.

The show choir rounded out the evening with “Something in the Orange,” featuring senior Callen Free; “September,” “The Wizard and I,” featuring senior Maggie Gloeckner; and a “Stranger Things” medley. The solo performances by Free and Gloeckner were particularly well received by the audience, adding a memorable highlight to the evening’s program.

Together, the two concerts highlighted the musical abilities of students across multiple grade levels, from beginning instrumental pieces to advanced band arrangements and vocal performances.