Lincoln County first responders handle investigations, roadside emergency and fire

A roadside injury requiring air medical transport was among two medical calls and one fire handled by Pahranagat Valley Fire and Ambulance during the past week, according to incident summaries provided by Fire Chief Derek Bowman.

Emergency crews responded to State Route 318 near mile marker 48 after an individual was reportedly injured while changing a tire. Initial reports indicated the vehicle shifted off its jack and fell onto the individual, who was able to get free before responders arrived.

An automated smartphone emergency notification system reported the emergency at approximately 6:21 p.m. Nov. 6. Fire, rescue and emergency medical personnel responded alongside the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Highway Patrol.

Because of the potential severity of the injuries, an air medical helicopter was requested from the Ely area. Responders provided patient care and established a landing zone, temporarily closing a portion of the highway.

The helicopter landed at approximately 7:47 p.m., and the patient was transferred to the flight crew for transport to a medical facility in St. George, Utah. The highway reopened at approximately 8:27 p.m.

The department’s other medical call involved a patient in Hiko. Crews were dispatched at approximately 4:13 p.m. Nov. 2 and provided assessment and treatment before transporting the patient by ambulance to Grover C. Dils Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

Firefighters also responded to a reported chicken coop fire on Cottonwood Street in Alamo. Initial reports indicated the fire was confined to the coop.

A fire apparatus, a water tender and the sheriff’s office responded to the call, which came in at approximately 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7. Crews arrived about five minutes later, assessed the incident and conducted fire response operations. Personnel cleared the scene shortly after noon, and the apparatus returned to service soon afterward.

85 calls were handled by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office during the reporting week.

Deputies are investigating an auto theft reported Nov. 2 in Caliente and a fraud report received in the same community the following day. A property damage complaint in Alamo and a separate fraud report in Panaca, both reported Nov. 5, also remain under investigation.

Deputies also responded to a domestic incident in Alamo on Nov. 8. No arrests were made.