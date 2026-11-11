Alamo middle school Panthers finish undefeated with back-to-back championships

The Alamo Middle School football team capped an undefeated season with a 20-13 victory over Rosemary Clarke Middle School of Pahrump on Oct. 24, securing back-to-back championships in front of a home crowd.

The Panthers finished with a perfect 6-0 record, reaching a goal the players had set after last year’s championship.

Photo by Angela Hagfeldt

The Alamo Middle School Football Team capped an undefeated season with a 20-13 championship victory over Rosemary Clarke Middle School on Oct. 24, earning back-to-back titles. Back row, from left: Head Coach Mateo Linares, Assistant Coach Ben Zanoth, Dusty Fiatoa, Baby D Lewis, Stockton Shumway, Waylon Morley, Thomas Smallwood, Treyse Staley, Assistant Coach Kyle Mulliner and Assistant Coach Richard Lewis. Second row from back, from left: Q Mulliner, Jett Spencer, Kell Walch, Wrendyn Morley, Thatcher Staley, Tyce Campbell, Quentin Thiriot, Wade Poulsen, Stacen Laird, Thayne Staley and Trevor Knapp.

“They worked their tails off to achieve that goal,” said head coach Mateo Linares. “Winning it at home made it that much sweeter.”

The championship tested the Panthers against a Pahrump team Linares praised for its size and coaching. Two defensive plays helped make the difference in the closely contested game.

At the end of the second quarter, Dusty Fiatoa intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, giving the Panthers a key score.

The second defining moment came late in the game as Pahrump drove down the field. With the visitors facing fourth-and-one, Waylon Morley shot through a gap and made a tackle for a loss, sealing the Panthers’ championship victory.

Linares said the title game presented his team’s toughest challenge of the season.

“Pahrump is a really good team with a ton of size and has some really good coaches,” he said.

The Panthers’ roster included 18 players in sixth through eighth grades, with 11 returning from last year’s championship team. Their six victories came against Pahrump twice, along with Ely, Beatty, Wells and Eureka.

While the undefeated record marked their success on the field, Linares said the players’ work ethic stood out throughout the year. Their preparation began with summer speed and agility workouts and continued through demanding practices.

“We run pretty intense practices, so their ability to continue to show up and give 100% effort all season is really admirable,” he said.

That effort was strengthened by the players’ trust in one another. Linares described a close team whose members held themselves and their teammates accountable during both practices and games.

The coach also credited the families and fans who supported the Panthers throughout the season. Parents helped get players to games, while supporters filled the stands, especially for the championship.

“I know that meant a lot to the boys,” Linares said.

He extended special thanks to assistant coaches Kyle Mulliner, Richard Lewis and Ben Zanoth for the time they devoted to the team and the support they provided throughout the season.

“I couldn’t do it without their help,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough.”

For Linares, the season’s accomplishments reflected months of commitment from players, coaches and families.

“We had a very successful year, and I don’t think I can put into words how proud I am of this team,” he said.