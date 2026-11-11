Community gathers to honor veterans at annual Veterans Day ceremony

Under clear skies on Nov. 11, community members and families gathered at Conaway Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Caliente for the annual Veterans Day Memorial Service, hosted by VFW Post 7114.

Photo by Dana Lee Fruend

Members of VFW Post 7114 salute during the Veterans Day Memorial Service at Conaway Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Caliente on Nov. 11.

The ceremony began at 11 a.m. with remarks from VFW Commander Jack Horner, who recognized the sacrifices and dedication of veterans past and present.

Following an opening prayer visitors paused to honor all who have served our nation and have proudly worn or continue to wear the uniform of the United States military.

This year’s ceremony paid special tribute to the late Paul T.F. Fruend of Caliente, who served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force. Fruend was married to his wife, Dorothy, for 66 years, and together they raised six children. His legacy continues through his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Several members of the Fruend family attended the solemn ceremony, joining community members in remembering his service and honoring all who have served in the nation’s armed forces.

Horner also reflected on the VFW’s longstanding commitment to veterans, emphasizing that service to the country does not end when a military uniform is taken off.

Following the ceremony, attendees and members of the public were invited to the VFW Hall for a luncheon, providing an opportunity to gather, share memories and express appreciation for the men and women who have served.

The annual observance served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by generations of service members and the community’s continued commitment to honoring their legacy.