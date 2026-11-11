Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office joins statewide ‘Click It or Ticket’ seat belt campaign

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across Nevada for the statewide Joining Forces “Click It or Ticket” traffic safety campaign, stepping up seat belt enforcement through the end of the month.

The three-week campaign, running from Nov. 9 through Nov. 30, places an increased emphasis on seat belt compliance to reduce serious injuries and roadway fatalities. The enforcement surge coincides with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday travel window, when traffic volume increases significantly on both rural highways and regional routes. Deputies will conduct targeted patrols throughout Lincoln County to verify that all drivers and passengers are properly buckled.

“Our goal is not simply to issue citations, but to prevent tragedies on our roadways,” Sgt. C. Michael Ray, Lincoln County Joining Forces coordinator, said. “Wearing a seat belt takes only a moment, but that simple decision could save your life or the life of someone you love”.

Sheriff’s officials emphasized that buckling up remains one of the simplest and most effective defenses during a motor vehicle collision, whether motorists are traveling across the state or making a routine trip close to home.

As part of the mobilization, deputies are urging motorists to ensure everyone inside the vehicle is secured before traveling, regardless of the distance. Drivers must also secure children in age- and size-appropriate child safety seats and booster seats in accordance with Nevada law, while practicing responsible driving habits such as obeying posted speed limits, eliminating distractions, and never driving impaired.

The campaign is supported through Nevada’s Joining Forces initiative, a grant-funded partnership uniting state, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies to reduce preventable crashes, injuries, and fatalities through coordinated patrols and public education.