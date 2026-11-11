Panthers, Lynx each move on to state semis with blowout wins

Photo by Charles Reifsnyder

Quarterback Kavon Almarez keeps the ball and sweeps to the right in a win against GVHS on Nov. 6.

The Pahranagat Valley High School football team started its 1A State quarterfinal game by scoring 36 unanswered points on the Sandy Valley Sidewinders in Alamo on Friday, Nov. 6. The Panthers went into halftime with the game well in hand, up 44-6. It ended 66-14.

PVHS quarterback Bronson Fiatoa scored five total touchdowns (four rushing, one passing), ran for 196 yards on just eight carries and completed four of six passes for 76 yards. Lane Spencer busted a 65-yard touchdown run, and Crew Perkins caught a 16-yard touchdown pass. Rex Marshall rushed eight times for 63 yards and three touchdowns. With the win, the Panthers will now play at Eureka (9-1, 8-0) on Friday, Nov. 13.

“One of the reasons we always try to play them as a non-conference game at the beginning of the season is I know they are going to be a big, strong, well-coached team, and year after year they continue to prove that,” said PVHS head coach Brett Hansen. “They are always tough to play against. Very disciplined teams don’t make a lot of mistakes and, like I said, their boys play hard, and all that is a credit to Coach Minoletti and his staff. Definitely going to be a challenge this week. They have for sure gotten better. Hopefully, we have too, so we are excited for the challenge and the opportunity to go compete.”

PVHS beat the Vandals in Eureka 34-12 on Aug. 28. Eureka head coach Fred Minoletti commented on that previous matchup and the upcoming game.

“Alamo has been the perennial champs because they don’t make many mistakes on either side of the ball. They are well-coached, consistent, disciplined and efficient in what they do,” he said. “Discipline on defense and limiting negative plays on offense will be key for us. In the first game, we turned it over three times, missed tackles which led to big plays and had some mental errors on defense that also led to big plays. So if we don’t improve in these areas, it might be a similar outcome as earlier in the season.”

Kickoff of that game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday night.

The Lincoln County Lynx will also host a 2A State Football semifinal game against Coral Academy (8-2, 5-1) after allowing just 29 total yards and one score in a 50-8 blowout win over GV Christian on Friday, Nov. 6.

The Lynx had 424 yards of offense on 28 plays, with 353 yards coming on the ground. The defense forced two turnovers, with one of them being an interception returned for a touchdown by Mason Sinay.

“Coral is well-coached and disciplined. Their offense is running-based, and they are big and physical in the trenches. We’ve had a great week of practice so far, and we are excited for the challenge,” said LCHS head coach Kevin Hannig. “This is our third year in a row in this semifinal game, and we’re ready to get over the hump.”

That 2A State semifinal game kicks off at noon on Saturday, Nov. 14.