Christmas Card Lane brings new name and traditions to Pahranagat Valley

A familiar holiday tradition is getting a new name and some new additions this Christmas season. The former Alamo Christmas Card Lane will become Pahranagat Valley Christmas Card Lane, reflecting the broader community served by Alamo Parks and Recreation. The annual display will move to the Christians’ fence on Broadway Street, across from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

With a new committee organizing this year’s festivities, plans include a new Christmas Card Lane location, opportunities for families to decorate community trees and a home decorating competition. Donations will support upkeep of parks and town properties.

Christmas card banners are being replaced after heavy weather damage and years of use. New banners cost $175, with renewals priced at $100. Participants must complete a registration form and submit their information and payment by Nov. 15.

The committee is also seeking sponsors to help purchase new school and state championship banners. All of these banners must be purchased this year at approximately $90 each plus shipping. The banners include one for Pahranagat Valley Elementary School, one for Pahranagat Valley Middle School and separate banners recognizing fall, winter and spring sports state champions. A rodeo state champions banner has also been added this year. Anyone interested in sponsoring a banner is encouraged to contact the committee.

Families can add their own holiday touches by reserving a pine tree near the splash pad and ambulance barn. Tree-decorating reservations cost $25 for a tree without electricity or $40 for one with electricity. There are 12 trees with power and 23 without, and reservations are required.

Residents are also encouraged to decorate their homes for a community competition. Additional details will be announced.

The Christmas Card Lighting is scheduled for Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., with hot chocolate and doughnuts adding to the celebration.

To register, reserve a tree or inquire about sponsorships, contact Cindy Higbee at 702-271-9790, Colleen Cottam at 775-962-1846 or Stephanie Edgel at 702-275-1916. Questions and banner graphics may be emailed to [email protected].

Mail forms and payments to Cindy Higbee, 3679 Richardville Rd., Hiko, NV 89017. Please make checks payable to Alamo Town Board. Payments may also be made through Venmo at @Cindy-Higbee.

The deadline for participation is Nov. 15, so banners can arrive in time for the December lighting.