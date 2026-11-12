LCHS XC teams sweep state

For the first time in the history of the programs, the Lincoln County High School cross country teams are state champions, having swept both the boys’ and girls’ 2A State titles. It’s also the first time there’s ever been a sweep at state by Southern 2A high school.

Courtesy Photo

LCHS boys and girls cross country teams celebrate their 2026 NIAA Class 2A State Championships, proudly displaying their championship banners, medals and trophies following a successful season that brought two state titles home to Lincoln County.

Top finishers for the boys were sophomore Bradley Pike in second (16:43.4), senior William Pike in third (17:09.4), and sophomore Mason Lamb in fourth (17:16.3). Freshman Joel Bleak just missed out on the top-10 by seven seconds. Classmate Kateon Smith was 15th with a time of 19:05.2. Junior Ethan Graf ran a personal best 20:23.8 to finish 28th.

The Lynx finished 36 points ahead of Coral Academy of Science and Incline, while the Lady Lynx narrowly defeated Incline thanks to Sadie Ivins, who took third with a time of just over 21 minutes. Freshman Lillie Ivins was 11th, sophomore Kylee Graf took 14th, and freshman Kynlee Lytle was right behind her in 15th. Junior Kensley Bleak took 17th with a time of 24:50.6, and senior Brinley Chavez rounded out the top-20. Sophomore Clarice Watkins posted a season best time of 31:19.8 to take 35th.

“Both our boys and girls teams are young, and because of that we have a good chance to take state titles for the next few years. I’m so proud of how hard they worked to help the team garner the state titles. It will be fun to see how the next few seasons unfold,” said LCHS head coach Lacie Pearson.

While the LCHS girls lose their top runner, another Ivins looks to be stepping into that top spot as a sophomore next year. The boys lose one of their three top runners, but Joel Bleak seems ready to take a jump into that trifecta.

“I’ll be sad to say goodbye to our three senior runners: Will Pike, Sadie Ivins, and Brinley Chavez. They have been with us for four years—Will even longer as he joined us in middle school. I am so proud of each of them; they gave the best that was in them those last two races. I will miss senior Emma Bleak as well, who ran with the team in 2024 and served as our manager this season. I always tell our seniors that my hope for them is that they can end their high school careers in a blaze of glory, and it doesn’t get any better than winning a State title.”

The newly crowned state champions received a hometown welcome as their school bus rolled into Lincoln County, escorted by first responders with flashing lights and a procession of local supporters. The celebration made its way through Caliente, continued north to Pioche and returned south through the streets of Panaca before arriving at Lincoln County High School. There, the team was greeted by a cheering crowd, congratulatory banners and vehicles lining the streets with flashing lights to welcome the champions home.

After stepping off the bus, members of the cross country team took a victory lap around the high school track, joined by their coaches and several supporters. As they approached the finish line, a crowd gathered to sing the Lincoln County school song and congratulate the athletes on their state championship. The celebration brought together students, families and community members to recognize the team’s accomplishment and share in the excitement of bringing a state title home to Lincoln County.