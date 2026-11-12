Pahranagat Valley, Lincoln County VB fall in state semis

After back-to-back 1A State Championships, the Pahranagat Valley High School girls volleyball team’s reign has come to an end. The Lady Panthers were just a few points away from reaching the 1A State championship game for a third straight season, but a comeback by Coleville made for an electric semifinal match the Lady Panthers would ultimately lose, 3-2.

PVHS won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22 before the Lady Wolves, with their backs against the wall, gutted out a 27-25 victory in set three to extend their season. Momentum shifted in Coleville’s favor from there, as the Wolves won another pressure-packed set, 26-24, before running away with a 15-8 fifth-set win.

“We had some good memories that we will always remember, but to be honest, that last game versus Coleville hurt as a coach and for the players. To get two sets and never the third was pretty sad. Coleville hit in about every spot that day…They had our number,” PVHS head coach Milly Walch said. “We tried to adjust, but it wasn’t happening. My girls never gave up, and their hearts were in it—just wasn’t their day.”

It’s the fourth time in five years the Lady Panthers have finished as a state semifinalist. They eliminated Owyhee in straight sets, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23, on Thursday, Nov. 5, to draw Coleville in the semifinals. No one could touch Smith Valley, however, who didn’t lose a single set in their three matches en route to the state title.

“We had so many younger players that experienced so much and grew in so many ways that, as a coach, I would say our future is bright. Their motivation to win will be even stronger after feeling that defeat that ended our season,” said Walch.

The Lincoln County High School girls also fell in the 2A State Semifinals, 3-1 to North Tahoe, who fell to the eventual champions from Green Valley Christian. LCHS dropped the first set to the Lady Lakers, 25-19, but came back to win set two, 25-23. North Tahoe took the next two sets 25-17 and 25-19.

“Girls fought hard. The last game was point for point. We battled, but it just didn’t go our way. So proud of all the girls. I had to put a freshman and sophomore in because Malloree [Gonzalez] got injured,” LCHS head coach Chantel Holt said. “They totally stepped up. Couldn’t have asked for much more. They gave it their all and left it on the court.”

The Lady Lynx lose four seniors to graduation, including libero Lakyla Kulani and top hitters Gabriella Holt and Brylie Somers. The Lady Panthers are considerably younger, with just two seniors on this year’s roster—Allie Lasike and Rylee Lewis, leaving the team hopeful that another run at a state title next season is not out of the question.