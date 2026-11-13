Chili and Cornbread Cook-Off serves up community tradition

Residents gathered for an evening of food and friendly competition Saturday, Nov. 7, at the sixth annual Pahranagat Valley Chili & Cornbread Cook-Off, held at the Church Park Pavilion.

Photo by Denise Houston

Sarah Charles won first place in the chili competition, followed by Jason Thatcher in second and Sue Higbee in third. Jimmy King received honorable mention as Chili Master.

Sponsored by the Purple Sage Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the evening brought friends and neighbors together at 6 p.m. to share chili and cornbread. The community gathering welcomed those entering a favorite recipe as well as those who simply came to enjoy a meal and spend time with others.

This year’s competition featured 10 chili entries and 10 cornbread entries, with participants putting their favorite recipes to the test. The two divisions gave cooks an opportunity to contribute either part of the traditional pairing, while bringing a variety of entries to the community table.

Awards provided a fitting keepsake for a competition centered on cooking. The top three finishers in each division, along with honorable mention recipients recognized as Chili Master and Cornbread Master, received specially engraved wooden trophy spoons. In all, eight competitors earned recognition for their entries.

Sarah Charles earned first place in the chili competition. Jason Thatcher finished second, followed by Sue Higbee in third. Jimmy King rounded out the chili honors, receiving the honorable mention designation of Chili Master.

In the cornbread division, Tasha Stout took first place. Abby Roemer earned second-place honors, and Treasure Vincent finished third. Yoko Ray received the honorable mention designation of Cornbread Master.

Together, the two categories made room for 20 entries and offered participants a chance to share recipes beyond their own family tables. The evening also brought competitors and other residents together around a shared meal, combining the awards with the social side of the annual gathering.

Over its six-year history, the cook-off had been held on various dates between mid-October and early November. Although the event remained a fall tradition, its place on the calendar had shifted from year to year.

Photo by Denise Houston

Cornbread competition winners were Tasha Stout, first place; Abby Roemer, second place; Treasure Vincent, third place; and Yoko Ray, honorable mention and Cornbread Master.

Beginning with this year’s competition, organizers established the first Saturday in November as the cook-off’s permanent annual date. The decision gave returning participants, families and other community members a consistent date to keep in mind when planning their fall activities.

The seventh annual Pahranagat Valley Chili & Cornbread Cook-Off is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, 2027.