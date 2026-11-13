Conservation District warns of poison hemlock spreading in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Conservation District (LCCD) is urging residents to be on the lookout for poison hemlock, a highly toxic, invasive weed that has become increasingly common in parts of the county. Recent flooding along Meadow Valley Wash has raised additional concerns that seeds may have been carried downstream, potentially leading to new infestations in 2027.

Courtesy Photo

Poison hemlock is recognizable by its clusters of small white flowers and finely divided, fern-like leaves.

According to LCCD district manager Maggie Marston, the weed has been found along Meadow Valley Wash through Caliente, near irrigated agricultural fields and around buildings in Pioche, where it is beginning to establish itself.

Last year, the district worked with Tri-County Weed Control to treat invasive weeds along Meadow Valley Wash, following saltcedar removal by the Nevada Division of Forestry. The project originally targeted tall whitetop, but crews discovered an unexpected problem.

“We went in to treat tall whitetop and found more hemlock than whitetop,” Marston said.

Treatment efforts expanded to address the hemlock and prevent its spread south of Caliente into Rainbow Canyon. However, recent flooding has complicated those efforts.

Marston explained that floodwaters have redistributed sediment and potentially carried noxious weed seeds downstream. Some previously treated areas are now buried beneath newly deposited material, raising concerns about what may emerge during the next growing season.

“With all the rain in Meadow Valley Wash, those events have redistributed noxious weed seeds,” Marston said. “We’re going to see a lot of redistribution of those seeds in 2027.”

Poison hemlock is classified as a Category C noxious weed by the Nevada Department of Agriculture. All parts of the plant are poisonous if ingested, posing a serious threat to people, livestock and pets.

The plant typically grows three to six feet tall in local conditions and can be identified by its fern-like leaves, smooth stems often marked with purple spots and clusters of small white flowers. It thrives in areas with supplemental moisture, including washes, irrigation runoff and the edges of agricultural fields.

Marston emphasized the importance of early detection and rapid response, identifying and treating small infestations before they have an opportunity to spread. Once poison hemlock establishes a substantial seed bank in the soil, eradication can require years of continued treatment.

Residents who encounter poison hemlock should keep children and animals away and avoid handling the plant without proper protection. The Conservation District recommends wearing long sleeves, long pants, high boots, waterproof gloves, safety glasses and respiratory protection when removing it.

Photo Courtesy of University of Nevada, Reno Extension Office

Poison-hemlock is a noxious weed that has been identified by the state of Nevada to be harmful to agriculture, the general public, or the environment.

To prevent seeds from spreading, flowering portions should be carefully removed and sealed in trash bags for disposal through municipal waste collection. Removing flowers alone will not eliminate the plant, however, and additional treatment may be necessary.

Poison hemlock should never be burned or composted, as smoke from burning the plant can be toxic. Herbicide treatment is another option, particularly while plants are young. The district identifies glyphosate and 2,4-D/dicamba products as possible treatments, which should be used only according to label directions and with special care near waterways.

The district is also monitoring Russian knapweed near the former rodeo grounds south of the Caliente depot. Although the city treated the area earlier this year, Marston said the invasive weed has become increasingly dense and continues spreading nearby.

Both species can displace desirable vegetation and damage wildlife habitat and healthy landscapes. LCCD has been working to increase public awareness, including displaying poison hemlock information at the Lincoln County Fair.

Marston, who also serves on the board of the Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition in Ely, encourages residents who suspect invasive weeds on their property to contact the district for help with identification and treatment recommendations.

For assistance, contact LCCD at [email protected] or Marston at 775-271-0184. Additional information about Nevada’s noxious weeds is available through the Nevada Department of Agriculture at agri.nv.gov.