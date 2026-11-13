Now Hiring – Manager at KW Legacy Ranch

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KW Legacy Ranch, a residential treatment facility for adolescent boys in Hiko, NV, is seeking a Manager. We are looking for dependable, responsible individuals who enjoy working with youth and making a positive difference. Competitive pay based on experience. Training provided.
To apply or learn more, contact: 775-725-3900 or email [email protected]

Filed Under: Classifieds

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Click the button below to place a classified ad. We will respond via email with a proof and price. You can also place an ad by calling 775-725-3232. As always, please reach out if you have any questions.

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