KW Legacy Ranch, a residential treatment facility for adolescent boys in Hiko, NV, is seeking a Manager. We are looking for dependable, responsible individuals who enjoy working with youth and making a positive difference. Competitive pay based on experience. Training provided.
To apply or learn more, contact: 775-725-3900 or email [email protected]
Now Hiring – Manager at KW Legacy Ranch
KW Legacy Ranch, a residential treatment facility for adolescent boys in Hiko, NV, is seeking a Manager. We are looking for dependable, responsible individuals who enjoy working with youth and making a positive difference. Competitive pay based on experience. Training provided.
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