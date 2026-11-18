Cathedral Gorge State Park is inviting residents and visitors to enjoy a weekend of outdoor activities Nov. 21-22, featuring a ranger-led sunset hike to Miller Point and an informal question-and-answer gathering around a campfire.

Photo by Jaylah Hernandez-McCabe

The entrance sign welcomes visitors to Cathedral Gorge State Park, where park staff will host a sunset hike and ranger-led question-and-answer program Nov. 21–22.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, park staff will lead a hike to the Miller Point overlook, where participants can watch the sunset before taking a short twilight walk along the Eagle Point Trail. The group will then hike back down to the day-use area.

The hike begins at 3:30 p.m., with participants meeting at the day-use picnic area. The approximately two-mile round-trip route includes walking through a wash and climbing and descending 145 stairs. Hikers should wear comfortable shoes, dress in layers and bring water and a flashlight for the return trip.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, the park will host a Ranger Q&A at 4:30 p.m. at the campground amphitheater, located next to the restroom facilities.

Visitors will have an opportunity to meet with park staff, ask questions and learn more about Cathedral Gorge. The informal gathering will include park information, Junior Ranger booklets and other materials, along with light snacks while supplies last. A campfire is also planned, weather permitting.

Both programs are open to visitors of all ages, although minors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pets are welcome but must remain on a leash.

There is no additional charge for either program, and advance registration is not required. Standard park entrance fees apply at $5 per vehicle for Nevada residents and $10 for non-Nevada residents.

Both activities are weather-dependent and may be canceled without notice. Visitors are encouraged to check for park updates before traveling.

The weekend programs offer an opportunity to experience Cathedral Gorge in the cooler autumn weather, enjoy the park’s scenery and learn more about the area’s natural features directly from park staff.