The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 99 calls during the week of Nov. 9-15, including two fraud reports, an animal-related call that led to an arrest and several vehicle collisions involving deer.

Four vehicle-versus-deer collisions were among the week’s noteworthy calls. Two occurred on Nov. 9 and Nov. 15 at unspecified locations, with no injuries reported. Another occurred near Caliente on Nov. 10, also without injuries.

A Nov. 12 collision involving a deer near Pioche required medical personnel to provide treatment, but no transport was needed.

Deputies also responded to a two-vehicle accident near Panaca on Nov. 9. No injuries were reported. That same day, a dog bite in Caliente resulted in minor injuries.

Two fraud incidents were reported during the week, one in Pioche on Nov. 10 and another in Caliente on Nov. 12. Both remain under investigation.

On Nov. 15, an animal-related call in Pioche resulted in one person being arrested.

Pahranagat Valley Fire and EMS reported a quiet week, responding to two medical calls. One patient was treated at the scene without being transported. On the other call, a patient was assessed but did not require further medical care or transport.

Thanksgiving safety reminder

As families prepare for Thanksgiving, a few precautions can help keep holiday gatherings and travel safe.

Stay in the kitchen while frying or cooking on the stovetop, and check food regularly while baking or roasting. Keep towels, packaging and other flammable materials away from burners. Keep children and pets clear of hot cooking surfaces, and check smoke alarms before holiday preparations begin.

Anyone using a turkey fryer should operate it outdoors, well away from buildings, decks and other combustible materials. Never fry a frozen or partially frozen turkey.

On the road, buckle up, avoid distractions and arrange a sober ride if holiday plans include alcohol. Allow extra travel time during busy holiday traffic and watch for deer, especially around dawn and dusk.