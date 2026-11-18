Lincoln County Human Services has announced an upcoming mobile food pantry distribution in Caliente, along with a temporary interruption to county transportation services.

A food drop and mobile pantry will be held Friday, Nov. 20, at the Caliente Railroad Depot, beginning at approximately 9 a.m. Food will be distributed while supplies last.

Lincoln County Human Services also announced that county transportation services will be temporarily suspended from Nov. 23 through Dec. 22 while the department’s driver attends a commercial driver’s license course.

Transportation services are scheduled to resume Wednesday, Dec. 23, with a trip to Las Vegas available for residents needing transportation.

Those wishing to schedule transportation for the Dec. 23 trip are asked to contact the county driver at 775-962-1124.

The announcements were shared by Dani Guzman, the recently hired director of Lincoln County Human Services, to help residents plan for the upcoming food distribution and temporary transportation interruption.