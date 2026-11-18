Dixie Leavitt

Dixie L. Leavitt, who founded Leavitt Group and served 18 years in the Utah Legislature while building a Cedar City, Utah, insurance business into a national organization, died Nov. 17. He was 97.

Leavitt founded his insurance agency in 1952, when, as a young schoolteacher, he began selling insurance to supplement his income and support his growing family. He and his wife, Anne Okerlund Leavitt, built the business together. Today, Leavitt Group employs 3,500 people and serves businesses and households across 31 states.

“He never stopped wanting to contribute or make a difference,” said Eric O. Leavitt, executive chairman and CEO of Leavitt Group. “Even recently, he continued calling agents to congratulate them on their success and employees to recognize significant work anniversaries. This gave him the opportunity to remain connected to the people and the business he cared so much about.”

In 1958, Leavitt invited his brother Bert to become his business partner as they established an office in Las Vegas. They structured the partnership to give both brothers a stake in the business while protecting the family relationship they valued. That arrangement became the basis for Leavitt Group’s shared ownership model, which remains part of the company today.

Leavitt also spent nearly two decades in public office. He was elected to the Utah House of Representatives in 1962 and the Utah Senate in 1964, serving a total of 18 years in the legislature, including terms as Senate majority leader and minority leader. In 1976, he sought the Republican nomination for governor of Utah. His eldest son, Michael O. Leavitt, managed the campaign and was later elected governor of Utah in 1992.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Leavitt served with Anne as president of the England Leeds Mission from 1984 to 1987, at which point he transitioned leadership of the business to the next generation. After his return, “He chose to let that succession move forward and directed his entrepreneurial energy toward other pursuits within the family enterprise,” said Eric Leavitt. “That courageous and selfless decision taught those of us in the second generation an enduring lesson: building a business into an institution that can bless generations requires a commitment to its future beyond any one person’s contribution.”

Outside insurance and politics, Leavitt pursued farming, ranching, real estate development and the renovation of older buildings in Utah and Nevada. He renovated more than 150 buildings, converting many into offices for Leavitt Group agencies or housing for students.

Leavitt also supported education and community causes through the Dixie and Anne Leavitt Foundation. The foundation has supported educational, health, welfare, religious and cultural initiatives, with Southern Utah University (SUU) among its beneficiaries. Its support has included student housing, scholarships, campus development and the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business.

“Dixie was a true legacy builder, with the vision and work ethic to make a lasting difference in every community he touched,” said Mindy Benson, president of SUU. “His commitment to Southern Utah University and to higher education across Utah helped expand opportunities for generations of students. We are deeply grateful for his leadership, generosity and friendship. His impact on SUU and the people we serve will be felt for years to come.”

Leavitt graduated from Branch Agricultural College, now SUU.

Dixie and Anne Leavitt were 2023 Insurance Industry Hall of Fame Inductees with the Utah Independent Agents Association. Leavitt was also a recipient of the Utah Rural Legacy Leader award at the governor’s One Utah Summit.

Leavitt served as director of the St. George Temple Visitors’ Center from 1993 to 1995 and spent more than a decade as a leader of the Cedar Area Interfaith Alliance.

Leavitt Group is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the nation, with a mission to build, serve and perpetuate independent insurance agencies as partners with local co-owners. With an extensive network of 80+ agencies and 290+ locations across 31 states, Leavitt Group offers a distinctive advantage with local ownership, delivering a personalized and collaborative approach to commercial insurance, employee benefits and personal insurance. With over 70 years in the insurance industry, Leavitt Group brings national strength and local trust to the communities and clients it serves.