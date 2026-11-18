Photo by Charles Reifsnyder

Lincoln Willingham and Hector Jackson stop Coral Academy running back Dominic Venegas Calderon in the state semifinals on Nov. 14.

The Lincoln County High School football team was inches away from qualifying for the 2A State championship game, posting its lowest scoring total of the season in its 16-12 loss to Coral Academy of Science-Reno in the semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Lynx defense was able to force two turnovers, but the offense suffered multiple injuries early in the game that impacted that side of the ball. The defense picked up the slack, with Daxton Donohue returning an interception for a touchdown.

“The low-scoring game was a result of two extremely well-prepared teams, executing their defensive game plans. Coral had a clear size and strength advantage in the trenches. Our kids played with heart, desire and passion,” LCHS head coach Kevin Hannig said. “[Kavon] Almaraz injured his ankle on his first carry of the game. We had two starting linemen go down with injuries. Everyone stepped up and did their jobs.”

The Lynx struggled to stop Coral’s rushing attack, allowing 209 yards on 36 carries. The Falcons’ senior quarterback, Giovanni Colucci, was effective despite an interception, completing seven of nine passes for 64 yards.

The Lynx had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds, but the final play of the game didn’t go Lincoln County’s way.

“A game doesn’t end any closer than that, as we were called inches short of the goal line on a QB sneak to end the game. Our offense only reached the end zone once…Coral’s coaching staff and kids deserve a ton of credit,” Hannig said. “They were well prepared, stayed committed to their game plan, and wore us down physically.”

The Lynx graduate just six seniors, including captains Almaraz and Ryder Stoker. Ten juniors are ready to step into leadership roles, including Donohue, Mason Stoker and captain Mason Sinay. Despite replacing the quarterback, the Lynx should be competitive again next year given the team’s current depth.