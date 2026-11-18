Pahranagat Valley High School senior Max Pearson kicks off on Nov. 6 in Alamo. The Panthers take on Tonopah in the state finals on Friday, Nov. 20 at Allegiant Stadium.

For a sixth consecutive season, the Pahranagat Valley Panthers will play for the 1A State Football Championship after shutting out Eureka, 26-0, on Friday, Nov. 13. The Pahranagat Valley High School defense got to Vandal quarterback Hank Mentaberry a bunch, forcing him to fumble twice and allowing just 20 rushing yards in his 21 attempts.

The Panther defense held the Vandals to just 92 total yards. While the offense turned it over three times, the defense didn’t let the Vandal offense to get rolling. Neither offense got rolling in the first half, though, as the teams entered halftime at 0-0.

PVHS junior quarterback Bronson Fiatoa got the scoring started with a 21-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He put the Panthers up 14-0 after a 19-yard touchdown rush and a two-point conversion. Fiatoa ran 16 times for 72 yards and fumbled once.

Senior running back Rex Marshall was very effective, amassing 116 yards on just 10 carries. He busted one for 51 yards, and scored the Panthers’ final touchdown from eight yards out.

The Panthers will face Tonopah at Allegiant Stadium on Friday at 9 a.m. The Muckers (11-0) mauled Mineral County, 38-6, on Friday. They are led by senior running back Dustin Otteson, who leads the nation with 360 points scored and leads the state with 2,747 rushing yards, 3,352 total yards and 52 touchdowns. He’s also second in the state with 91 total tackles, according to MaxPreps.

“I expect them to be tough and physical…Their coaches do a really good job getting them ready and prepared for games. I think they will be very motivated, and we need to be able to match their intensity and physicality,” said PVHS head coach Brett Hansen. “It will definitely be a challenge but should be fun, and we are excited to go compete against a really good team.”