Caliente residents will soon have to travel outside their community for groceries following the announcement that Caliente GBF will permanently close at the end of the year.

In a notice shared with the community, Caliente GBF management and staff announced that Dec. 31, 2026, will be the store’s final day of business, with the closure taking effect Jan. 1, 2027.

“After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our grocery store,” the announcement stated, thanking customers for their years of support and friendship.

The closure will leave Caliente without a full-service grocery store, requiring residents to travel to neighboring Panaca or Pioche for fresh meat, produce and other grocery necessities.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions among community members. Some residents believe competition from Family Dollar contributed to the store’s struggles by drawing away customers and everyday purchases. Others have pointed to concerns about the quality and selection of meat and produce, saying they had already begun shopping at other nearby stores for certain items.

While the reasons behind the decision have not been publicly detailed, the discussion reflects the difficulties of maintaining a grocery business in a small rural community.

For many residents, however, the greatest concern is not why the store is closing, but how they will manage without it.

Those without reliable transportation, particularly seniors and individuals with disabilities, may face significant challenges obtaining groceries. What was once a quick trip across town could soon require arranging rides with family members, neighbors or community transportation services.

Although other Caliente retailers offer some food and household essentials, residents will no longer have a local option for purchasing a full range of groceries.

The closure also marks the loss of a longtime community business where generations of residents have shopped and neighbors have crossed paths during their daily routines.

As Caliente prepares for the store’s final weeks, questions remain about whether another business might move to fill the gap.

For now, Caliente GBF will remain open through Dec. 31, giving residents just over a month to prepare for a change that will affect everyday life in the community.