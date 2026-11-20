Thanksgiving tables are filled with more than turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. For many families, the dishes that mean the most are the ones that have appeared year after year, passed down through generations or given a special name by the children who grew up enjoying them.

The Lincoln County Record recently invited residents to share their favorite Thanksgiving recipes and the memories behind them. From sweet fruit salads to a treasured oyster casserole, the responses offer a glimpse into the family traditions that make the holiday special.

Photo by Barbara Rohde

A treasured family Pyrex dish used to prepare Nancy Burney’s Scalloped Oysters, a Thanksgiving tradition passed down since the mid-1960s.

Nancy Burney’s Scalloped Oysters – Shared by Barbara Rohde

For Barbara Rohde, Thanksgiving wouldn’t be the same without her mother’s scalloped oysters.

Rohde said her mother, Nancy Burney, found or received the recipe sometime in the mid-1960s. It soon became a traditional family Thanksgiving side dish.

“Dad loved this dish so much that we girls were allowed only the smallest scoop,” Rohde recalled.

The recipe is prepared in Rohde’s trusty Pyrex baking dish, another reminder of the many holiday meals shared over the years.

Ingredients:

2 cans oysters, drained

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 sleeve Ritz crackers, crushed

1/2 stick butter, thinly sliced

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 1½-quart Pyrex baking dish. Arrange one can of drained oysters in the bottom. Spoon half the mushroom soup over the oysters, followed by half the cracker crumbs and half the butter slices. Repeat the layers with the remaining ingredients. Bake for 30 minutes.

Heavenly Lumps – The Bradshaw Family

What began as the familiar Watergate salad eventually became something entirely different in the Bradshaw household, at least in name.

During the 1980s and 1990s, the children renamed the pistachio dessert “Heavenly Lumps,” and the name became part of the family’s holiday dinner tradition.

“It’s such a simple, basic dessert, but without the memory and tradition behind it, it wouldn’t be worth mentioning,” Rhonda Bradshaw shared.

Ingredients:

1 large can crushed pineapple, undrained

1 box instant pistachio pudding mix

1 (9-ounce) tub Cool Whip

1 cup miniature marshmallows, or to taste

Optional garnish: cherries and nuts

Directions: Combine the undrained pineapple and pudding mix. Fold in the Cool Whip and miniature marshmallows, mixing well. Garnish with cherries or nuts if desired. The family traditionally leaves out the nuts.

Frog-Eye Salad – Dana Lee Fruend

Dana Lee Fruend shared a family favorite that she originally received from Vivi Havens in 1989 and later adapted.

Known as Frog-Eye Salad, the dish combines tiny pasta, pistachio pudding, whipped topping and fruit into a sweet holiday side dish.

Ingredients:

1 box acini di pepe pasta

2 boxes Jell-O pistachio pudding mix

1 large tub or 2 regular-size tubs Cool Whip

1 can mandarin oranges

1 jar maraschino cherries, drained and halved

1 can pineapple tidbits, including juice

1 can fruit cocktail, drained

Directions: Cook the pasta according to package directions, drain and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate for one hour before serving.

Fruend included a playful warning with her recipe: “Highly addicting; pace yourself!”

Holiday Sweet Potatoes – Richard Bingley

Richard Bingley’s holiday sweet potatoes are anything but ordinary. His recipe combines yams, brown sugar, apples, pineapple, warm spices and a toasted marshmallow topping.

Bingley encourages cooks to adjust the ingredients to their liking and, most importantly, to keep the sweet potatoes in large chunks rather than mashing them.

Ingredients:

Canned yams or sweet potatoes, enough to cover the bottom of a baking dish

Brown sugar, to taste

Chunked walnuts, optional

2 or 3 apples or oranges, sliced into pieces

Pineapple slices or chunks, with approximately 1/4 to 1/2 cup juice

Molasses, optional

Ground cloves

Ground cinnamon

Pumpkin pie spice, optional

Raisins or Craisins, optional

Miniature marshmallows

Directions: Arrange large chunks of yams or sweet potatoes in the bottom of a baking dish without adding liquid. Sprinkle with brown sugar and walnuts, if using. Add the sliced fruit, pineapple and a little pineapple juice. Season with cloves, cinnamon and optional pumpkin pie spice. Add raisins or Craisins if desired.

Cover and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 20 to 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbling around the edges. Remove the cover and top generously with miniature marshmallows. Return to the oven uncovered, placing the dish several inches below the broiler, and watch closely until the marshmallows are toasted.

Bingley offered one final piece of advice to anyone eager to sample the finished dish: “Be careful taking a bite straight from the oven. It’s hot!”

Whether served in a treasured baking dish or prepared by a new generation for the first time, these recipes remind us that the most meaningful part of Thanksgiving isn’t what’s on the table; it’s the people and memories connected to it.

The Lincoln County Record thanks everyone who shared a recipe and a piece of their family’s holiday traditions.