With Christmas approaching, Lincoln County Christmas Gifts 4 Kids (LCCG4K) is reminding families that registration for its annual holiday gift program is underway, with a Dec. 4 deadline to sign up.

Courtesy Photo

Members and supporters of Lincoln County Christmas Gifts 4 Kids gather for a photo at Side Track Restaurant in Caliente following a successful fundraising dinner on Nov. 19.

The program helps provide Christmas gifts to children throughout Lincoln County, offering families a little extra support during the holiday season. Registration opened Nov. 7 and is available for children ages 18 and younger whose families meet the program’s income requirements.

Parents and guardians can register online at www.lccg4k.com, where they can also review the current income guidelines and additional program information.

Families should be prepared to provide the parent or guardian’s name, a contact phone number, the number of children being registered, each child’s age and gender, and their preferred distribution location.

With the registration deadline approaching, organizers encourage families to complete the process before Dec. 4 to ensure their children are included in this year’s gift distribution.

Gift pickup will take place at four locations throughout Lincoln County. Distribution begins Monday, Dec. 7, at the Panaca Senior Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Pioche families can pick up gifts Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Pioche Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by Caliente on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Caliente Fire Station during the same hours. The final distribution will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Alamo Firehouse from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Distribution events are for adults only, and parents or guardians must bring a photo ID when collecting gifts. Organizers ask that children not accompany adults to pickup locations so the gifts can remain a Christmas surprise. Registered families should also watch their email for reminders about their distribution arrangements.

Community support for the program was on display Thursday, Nov. 19, when Side Track Restaurant hosted its annual LCCG4K fundraiser at the Side Car Dining Hall in Caliente. Despite cold, wet weather, residents turned out for a chili mac and cornbread dinner, with proceeds benefiting the program and its efforts to provide Christmas gifts for local children.

Sharon Giampapa, speaking on behalf of LCCG4K, expressed appreciation for the community’s generosity and recognized Jamie, Kiki and the Side Track staff for their continued support.

“Despite the elements, our community showed up in full force to enjoy wonderful food, warm company, and a shared commitment to local youth,” Giampapa shared. She also thanked those who attended and supported the fundraiser, adding, “Your kindness makes a meaningful difference for families across Lincoln County!”

The program relies on community generosity to help make Christmas brighter for local children. Donation bins were placed throughout the county earlier this fall, and additional fundraising efforts continue.

Those wishing to contribute can also make donations through Venmo or PayPal or purchase items from the program’s Amazon Wish List. Donation information is available at www.lccg4k.com. Checks may be mailed to LCCG4K, P.O. Box 441, Panaca, NV 89042.