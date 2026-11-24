The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 118 calls during the week of Nov. 16-22, including several traffic accidents, two calls resulting in arrests and a theft report in Pioche.

Among the week’s incidents was a fatal head-on collision on U.S. Highway 93 near Alamo on Thursday, Nov. 19. The crash, which claimed the life of a pickup driver, is covered in a separate article in this edition.

Earlier in the week, the Sheriff’s Office reported two single-vehicle crashes, one near Alamo on Nov. 17 and another near Hiko on Nov. 18. No injuries were reported in either crash.

On Friday, Nov. 20, deputies responded to a domestic call in Panaca and a report of child abuse in Alamo. Each call resulted in one arrest. In Pioche, the Sheriff’s Office received a theft report that remains under investigation. A separate single-vehicle crash near Pioche that day resulted in no reported injuries.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, a crash near Alamo caused property damage, with no injuries reported. The Sheriff’s Office also handled a coroner call in Alamo that day after a hospice patient died of natural causes. A second coroner call in Alamo on Sunday, Nov. 22, also involved a death from natural causes.