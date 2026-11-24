Rose Ann (Marino) Bailey

Rose Ann (Marino) Bailey, 95, died Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at Chandler Regional Hospital in Arizona with her family by her side.

Rose was born June 30, 1931 in Mount Holly, New Jersey to Rose Mason (Marino). In 1953, she married Arcy Bailey.

She worked as a school cafeteria cook for 10 years in Clark County during the time her husband was stationed at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two finally settled down for retirement in Panaca, Nevada.



Rose is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and David Condon; her granddaughters: Sabrina (Nathen) Nigro, Laura (George) Mordica and Kendra (Thomas) Paz; seven great grandchildren; her siblings: Ed Mason, John (Bonnie) Mason, Emma Jane Mason and Barbara Mason; and many nieces and nephews.



Rose is preceded in death by her husband Arcy Alexander Bailey; her son David Alexander Bailey; her mother Rose Mason (Marino); and siblings: William “Sonny” Mason, Harry Mason, Arthur “Artie” Mason, Elenor Crain (Mason) and Robert “Bobby” Mason.



A service will be held at Palm Eastern Mortuary in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 5, at 10:00 a.m.