Sandra Elinor Higbee

Sandra Elinor Higbee, age 88, passed away November 21, 2026, surrounded by loved ones in her home. Sandi was born October 28, 1938, in Meriden, Connecticut, to John Herman Homan and Olga (Flatow) Homan. An only child, she grew up with a love of music and became an accomplished violinist. She performed with the Meriden Symphony Orchestra, Wesleyan Chamber Orchestra, and Eastern Connecticut Symphony, and earned a degree in music.



As a young woman, Sandra moved to Las Vegas, NV, where she worked as an assistant convention coordinator at the Riviera Hotel. There she met Ernest Edwin Higbee of Alamo, NV. They married March 21, 1964, in a ceremony officiated by Reverend Richard Sower of Reformation Lutheran Church.



Sandra and Edwin made their home on the Middle Ranch, also known then as Burns Ranch, located south of Ash Springs. Their life there was centered on family and ranch work. Sandi especially enjoyed riding her horse, Babe, across the meadows and on the open range at Sand Springs.



Through her marriage to Edwin, they raised a blended family that included Susan, Vera Dell, Ed, and Richard. Together, they welcomed their daughter, Sandra Marie. One of the most meaningful parts of Sandra and Edwin’s lives was raising their grandchildren, Colton and Sabra. They devoted countless hours, years of love, and much of their everyday lives to giving them a home and raising them. They were there for the day-to-day moments, the challenges, and the milestones that come with growing up. Colton and Sabra were not simply grandchildren they visited or helped care for; they were children they raised and a central part of the life they built together. Their family also included Cheyenne, Sorren, and Jay (Justice).



In 1994, Sandra and Edwin moved from the ranch into a home in Alamo, where they continued making memories and remained for the rest of their lives. There, Sandra continued sharing her love of music by giving piano lessons from her home. She shared her talents for many years with the schools, community, and variety of church services. She was a dedicated clerk who assisted with management at R-Place for many years until 2009. She also enjoyed flower arranging, earning a certificate in 1993. She shared this hobby with the community by creating floral arrangements for others. She also loved gardening, lilacs and roses were among her favorite flowers.



A lifelong crocheter, Sandra made beautiful Afghans and blankets for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. Her handmade gifts became lasting reminders of the care she put into everything she created. She also enjoyed putting together puzzles and probably completed hundreds.



Though she made her home in Nevada, Sandra kept close ties to Connecticut. Her cousins Elaine, Linda, Carol, and Lynn were more like siblings to her, and they stayed connected through the years with regular correspondence and thoughtful cards.

Sandra was vibrant, hardworking, and fiercely independent. She could be stubborn, liked things done her way, and always found something that needed doing. Those qualities were unmistakably hers and will be remembered by the people who knew and loved her.

Edwin preceded Sandra in death on February 9, 2013.



Sandra is survived by her daughter, Sandra Marie Higbee, of Illinois; the family she shared with Edwin, including Susan (Boomer), Vera Dell (Mike), Ed (Kris), and Richard (Debbie); her grandchildren: Colton Higbee (Stevie Higbee); Sabra, Cheyenne, Sorren (Robin), and Justice (Jay); many beloved great-grandchildren and extended family members; and her dear cousins, Elaine, Linda, Carol, and Lynn.



Graveside services will be held Friday November 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. in the Richardville Cemetery, Alamo, Nevada.



Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.