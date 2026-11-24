The Pahranagat Valley Panthers are 1A State Football champions for a third consecutive season after their 22-6 victory over the Tonopah Muckers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 20.

Anthony Varriano / LC Record

Pahranagat Valley High School senior Braxten Tsosie dives for extra yardage against Tonopah in the 1A State Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20.

PVHS junior quarterback Bronson Fiatoa broke a 45-yard touchdown run and hit classmate Colton Williams to convert the two-point attempt and put the Panthers up 8-0 in the first quarter. Fiatoa would bust another 40-yarder before the quarter was over, and it wouldn’t be his last big run. The Panther defense also came up big throughout the day.

“[D]efense was solid. Coach [Michael] Strong, our DC, does a fantastic job getting the players ready, and the boys played very well. I was pleased with our tackling,” said PVHS head coach Brett Hansen.

Up 8-6, the Panther defense stuffed a fourth-and-short run play to get the ball back with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. The Panthers methodically drove down the field on the back of Fiatoa, who scrambled for a score from 10 yards out with seconds left in the half. He converted the two-point attempt despite a penalty pushing them back. Williams caught the pass and lunged for the pylon to put PVHS up 16-6 at half.

Anthony Varriano / LC Record

PVHS junior quarterback Bronson Fiatoa makes two Muckers miss and runs for a touchdown to close the first half of the championship game.

“Bronson is a very good player and does a good job running the offense. Just kept reminding him to take what the defense was giving him and make the right play,” Hansen said. Fiatoa did just that on the scoring play. Forced to run passing plays in the red zone due to the clock ticking down and being out of timeouts, Fiatoa didn’t fret when he couldn’t find anyone open and got great blocking downfield to make one man miss and score.

PVHS senior Rex Marshall shot the gap for a tackle for loss after a long run by Tonopah into PVHS territory, and the Panthers forced another turnover on downs. Fiatoa punched it in from one yard out to put PVHS up 22-6 with 4:24 to play. He finished with 212 rushing yards on 23 carries.

After the game, Marshall told the Record, “We’re all about raising the standard and being one big family, so we just try to do our best, and if we mess up, we just forget about it and just try better on the next play.” He also called Fiatoa “a beast,” adding that “he can do what he does because of us,” citing the excellent blocking downfield and on the edges to bust the beast free.

Fiatoa sealed the deal by nabbing an interception in the end zone with 2:19 left. The Panther defense came up clutch in the big moments, and Fiatoa was a big part of the success on that side of the ball, too. He had two score-saving tackles, chasing down ball carriers no one else could.

This marks the 26th State Football Championship in PVHS program history, adding to the NIAA record they already held. The Panthers graduate eight seniors this season, including running backs Marshall and Braxten Tsosie, who had 79 yards on 14 carries. Fiatoa has one more season with Pahranagat Valley, along with his tight end, Williams. Regardless, the expectation is to contend yet again next season.

“The expectations for us never change, whether week to week or year to year. It’s a part of who we are, and it’s just about getting better in everything we do, every chance we get,” said Hansen. “The challenge is to always improve and get better no matter who is out there.”