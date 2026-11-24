A pickup driver died and a semi-truck driver was taken to a Las Vegas-area hospital after a head-on crash Thursday, Nov. 19, on U.S. Highway 93 near Alamo.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 2:44 p.m. just south of mile marker 17 in Lincoln County. According to the preliminary investigation, a northbound Nissan Frontier crossed the centerline and struck a southbound International semi-truck pulling a trailer.

Photo submitted by PVVFD

Pahranagat Valley Volunteer Fire Department crews work to extinguish a pickup fire after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on U.S. 93 near Alamo on Nov. 19. The pickup driver died at the scene. The semi truck driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup caught fire on the southbound dirt shoulder. The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Highway Patrol described the semi driver’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

Pahranagat Valley Volunteer Fire Department crews extinguished the fire. Emergency medical personnel treated the injured driver and transferred care to Guardian Elite Medical Services for continued treatment and transport. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified.

U.S. 93 was closed in both directions, and traffic was diverted. Fire and EMS crews finished their work at about 4:41 p.m., and law enforcement remained at the scene to investigate. The Nevada Department of Transportation assisted with the response. The highway reopened to limited traffic at 7:33 p.m. and fully reopened at about 8:21 p.m.

The coroner’s office will release the pickup driver’s name after notifying next of kin. The Nevada Highway Patrol’s Major Incident Reconstruction Team is investigating.