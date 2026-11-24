Lincoln County residents have until Nov. 30 to make their voices heard through two statewide needs assessments conducted by the University of Nevada, Reno Extension. The surveys are designed to identify community priorities and help guide future Extension programs and resources throughout Nevada.

Iliana Villegas, with UNR Extension in Lincoln County, is encouraging local residents to participate in both the Nevada Adult Needs Assessment and the Nevada Youth Needs Assessment, emphasizing the importance of rural communities being represented in statewide planning.

Villegas is urging residents to help ensure the county’s needs are not overlooked. “Lincoln County, let’s show the rest of Nevada our voice counts! Every survey response helps bring future funding and local Extension programs straight to our valleys; don’t let the bigger counties outvote us!” Villegas shared.

The adult assessment is open to Nevada residents and seeks feedback about community needs and priorities. The youth assessment invites students in grades six through 12 to share their perspectives on what their communities need. Responses from both surveys will help inform future programming offered through local Extension offices.

Lincoln County has already recorded 50 responses to the adult survey, placing it ahead of several other Nevada counties in the participation figures shared by Villegas. However, the youth survey has received just three responses from Lincoln County, highlighting an opportunity for additional participation before the deadline.

Residents who complete a survey also have an opportunity to enter a drawing for a gift card.

Villegas recently congratulated Phyllis Pulsipher, Christina Stephenson and Alice Smith, three Lincoln County residents who won gift cards after completing the local Lincoln County Community Needs Assessment. She noted that the earlier assessment was brief and provided information that will help guide local Extension programming planned for January.

The findings from that local assessment are being prepared for publication, pending Institutional Review Board approval.

Residents can complete the adult survey at tinyurl.com/UNRNeedsAssessment or the youth survey at tinyurl.com/UNRYouthAssessment.

Both surveys close Monday, Nov. 30. For additional information, residents may contact Audrey Omar, Ph.D., at [email protected] or reach out to their local UNR Extension office.