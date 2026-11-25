Christmas music welcomed women as they arrived for a holiday craft activity Nov. 12, hosted by the Crystal Springs Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Organized by the Relief Society activities committee, the gathering brought women together for Christmas crafts, festive refreshments and a chance to slow down and visit before the busy holiday season.

Held from 4 to 7 p.m., the activity allowed participants to stop in as their schedules permitted. Women could work on the crafts they signed up for, enjoy refreshments and conversation and then head out when needed.

Tables were arranged with supplies for three holiday projects: a painted ceramic Christmas plate, a fabric- bow garland and a wooden Christmas tree with a light in the center.

Women painted the wooden trees, choosing colors and adding personal touches. Others designed and painted ceramic plates to take home. At the garland table, participants tied fabric pieces into bows to create colorful Christmas decorations.

The invitation also encouraged women to bring scrap Christmas fabric or unfinished crafting projects they wanted to work on.

A festive hot cocoa bar offered toppings such as peppermint, Cool Whip and chocolates. An apple nacho bar featured sliced apples with caramel, chocolate, Cool Whip, marshmallows and nuts, giving participants plenty of ways to customize a sweet treat.

As women worked, the tables became gathering places for conversation, laughter and Christmas carols. Participants came and went throughout the three-hour activity, joining others for a few moments of creativity and connection.

In a world where busy schedules can leave little time to sit down together, the gathering offered space for an unhurried visit. Along with the decorations they created, women enjoyed the opportunity to share stories, laugh and welcome the Christmas season together.