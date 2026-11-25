Caitlyn Carter-Beard, health information and patient registration manager at Grover C. Dils Medical Center in Caliente, was honored with the 2026 Rising Star Award in the Healthcare Support Services category during the Rural Nevada Health Summit in Reno on Nov. 19.

Submitted Photo

Gerald Ackerman of the Nevada State Office of Rural Health, April Nelson, Caitlyn Carter-Beard and a representative from U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen’s office during the presentation of the 2026 Rising Star Award in Healthcare Support Services at the Rural Nevada Health Summit in Reno on Nov. 19.

The award, presented by the Nevada State Office of Rural Health (SORH), recognizes individuals making meaningful contributions to health care in Nevada’s rural communities. Carter-Beard was recognized for her hard work, positive attitude and dedication to patients and staff since joining Grover C. Dils Medical Center in 2022.

The recognition took place during a special dinner celebrating National Rural Health Day, held as part of the Nov. 19-20 summit hosted by the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med), the Nevada State Office of Rural Health and their partners.

This year’s summit expanded from a three-hour program into a two-day statewide gathering at the University of Nevada, Reno’s Joe Crowley Student Union. The event brought together health care professionals, community partners and students for presentations, exhibits and discussions focused on the challenges and opportunities facing rural health care. The Nov. 19 dinner recognized Nevada’s rural health care champions, including recipients of the Rising Star Awards.

April Nelson, director of business services at Grover C. Dils Medical Center, presented Carter-Beard with the award and praised her dedication to serving the community.

Nelson emphasized the challenges rural health care facilities face, particularly limited staffing and competition for qualified employees. “Caitlyn has consistently demonstrated a willingness to overcome those challenges by taking on additional responsibilities and helping wherever she is needed,” shared Nelson.

Beginning her career at the medical center in patient registration in 2022, Carter-Beard has since advanced into a management role overseeing health information and patient registration services. In addition to her regular duties, she has offered assistance in other areas of the facility, including the emergency department.

Her efforts have also made an impression on patients and their families. According to Nelson, the medical center has received numerous compliments recognizing Carter-Beard’s helpfulness, politeness and willingness to go the extra mile.

Nelson described Carter-Beard as a supportive member of the health care team who is always willing to lend a hand, whether assisting patients, helping families navigate their care or supporting fellow employees.

The Rising Star Award recognizes not only Carter-Beard’s professional growth but also the essential contributions of health care support staff, whose behind-the-scenes work helps ensure patients receive timely, compassionate care.

For Grover C. Dils Medical Center, the statewide recognition is an opportunity to celebrate an employee whose dedication and commitment to rural health care continue to make a difference for patients, families and coworkers throughout Lincoln County.