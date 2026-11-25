Pahranagat Valley Elementary School and Pahranagat Valley Middle School students put their creativity and problem-solving skills to work at the annual FIRST LEGO League Southern Nevada Robotics Qualifying Tournament.

Photo courtesy of Joe Harless

PV Middle School Robotics team with coaches Joe & Amanda Harless.

Advised by Joe and Amanda Harless, both teams built robots to complete competition challenges and developed innovation projects proposing solutions to concerns about local lake ecosystems. The middle school team also earned second place in robot design and will advance to the state championship.

The elementary school team included six fourth and fifth graders who practiced twice a week, sometimes for more than two hours. Students built a simple but effective robot and created multiple attachments to tackle different challenges on the robot games board.

Each team had three opportunities to run the board, with its highest score counting as its team score. The elementary students achieved a best score of 190 out of 350 points.

For their innovation project, elementary students focused on concerns about low fish populations at Nesbitt Lake in Hiko following a severe drought three years ago, according to information provided by the advisors.

Students proposed planting more aquatic vegetation to boost oxygen levels and stocking the lake with bluegill, smallmouth bass and channel catfish. Their proposed solution aimed to help rebuild the lake’s ecosystem.

The project gave the elementary students an opportunity to consider an environmental concern close to home and develop ideas for supporting the lake’s recovery. Alongside that work, their regular robotics practices required them to build attachments suited to the tasks on the competition board.

The middle school team consisted of 10 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades who also met twice a week. They built a robot with complex attachments that could be easily exchanged to complete a variety of challenges.

The team recorded a best Robot Games score of 205 out of 350 points. Its second-place robot design award recognized its straightforward design and functional, interchangeable attachments.

For their innovation project, middle school students addressed concerns about possible contamination of Pahranagat Lake from irrigation water runoff.

Their proposed solution featured a five-stage inline water filter powered by an inline water turbine. The design also included several data buoys equipped with water-level and pH sensors to monitor lake conditions and flag changes that could warrant further investigation.

Both teams brought local concerns into their tournament projects while developing practical skills in robot construction, design and teamwork.

The middle school team will continue to the state championships in February, competing against teams from across Nevada. For both schools, the qualifying tournament gave students a chance to showcase the work they’d put into their robots and their ideas for local ecosystems.