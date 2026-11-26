The Lincoln Community Coalition has earned state certification for its substance use prevention work, allowing it to apply for grants that could bring more programs and services to Caliente, Alamo, Panaca and Pioche.

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The Lincoln Community Coalition’s state certification as a substance use prevention coalition is valid through Aug. 31, 2027. Based in Caliente, the coalition also serves Alamo, Panaca and Pioche.

The coalition is the first to earn the designation since 2017 and one of 14 certified prevention coalitions in Nevada. The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health awards the designation through Behavioral Health Certifications for Excellence in Nevada, known as BHCEN and pronounced “Be Seen.”

The program recognizes organizations that meet state standards for community services. The coalition spent months putting new procedures in place and underwent an audit of its records, finances and policies. Its certification is valid through August 31, 2027.

“Earning BHCEN certification means we have a stronger foundation to bring important funding and programs right to our towns,” said Kimberly Andrus, the coalition’s executive director.

Based in Caliente, the coalition works with local schools, law enforcement, health care providers and residents to prevent youth substance use and support mental health. It also helps families find food assistance and connect with community programs.

“Having an active coalition is great—having a certified coalition takes that impact to the next level,” said Crystal Dineley, a community health worker and events coordinator for the coalition. “Certification isn’t just a title; it is a recognized seal of quality, accountability and proven effectiveness that directly benefits local residents.”

The coalition will be listed in the state’s Behavioral Health NV resource directory and holds monthly meetings open to the public. For information about upcoming meetings, youth programs or local services, call 775-962-3400, stop by 100 Depot Ave., Suite 15, in Caliente or visit lccoalition.org