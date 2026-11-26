Pahranagat Valley High School had 16 wrestlers come out for the team this year, with the boys being led by seniors Trueitt Ciserella, Rex Marshall and Lance Back. Ciserella was the 150-pound, 1A champion last year, and Marshall won two state matches, while Back was fourth in the region at 285 pounds. The girls return seniors Allie Lasike and Presley Bundy, who both won a pair of matches at regionals last season.

“As far as impact wrestlers go, I’m just super excited to have the kids we have. We have kids who wrestled in some pretty big tournaments after the season last year,” PVHS head coach Andy Linares said. “Some of the wrestlers went to summer camps, and some spent time recovering and working on goals outside of wrestling.”

One of those wrestlers competing in the offseason was junior Maison Auclair, who was third in the state at 157 pounds last season and got a win in the Reno Worlds back in April. Senior Trueitt Staley went 3-3 and placed sixth in the 157-pound weight class at the Clash at Bullhead in May. He’s joined by another Staley this season, sister Taygan, who has already wrestled a ton of matches, going 86-63 according to FloWrestling.

“They are dedicated, work hard, and are committed to raising the standard. Our expectations and goals for the season remain the same as always. We expect to compete in everything we do and remain grateful for every opportunity,” Linares said. “We want to push our kids to achieve their goals on the mat and carry that same mentality into their everyday lives. Ultimately, we want to develop better competitors, better wrestlers and better people.”

Freshman Rance Hughes joins the boys team and might fill a spot in the lower weight classes. He last wrestled at 77 pounds back in 2024 and went 38-33 prior to starting high school. He joins his brother, Riley, a junior this year.

Senior Marek Stout is joined on the team by sister, Laynee, a freshman, and Zoe and Allie Lasike remain teammates for one more year, as do Kymber and Presley Bundy.

The season starts at the Sierra Vista High School Girls Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 28. The Panthers will host Lincoln County, Round Mountain, Beatty, Indian Springs and Laughlin on Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. Tonopah visits for a dual on Jan. 5.

The girls’ regional tournament will be held Feb. 5-6 with a location yet to be determined. The boys’ regional will be held the following weekend, with state being in Fallon on Feb. 19-20.