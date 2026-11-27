Irvin Cowan Wright

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Irvin Cowan Wright, 87, shares his passing November 23, 2026, in St. George, Utah.Irvin was born October 8, 1939, in Provo, Utah, to Howard Stimpson Wright and Ada Leola Cowan. He married Mary Aileen Millett August 3, 1974, in the Los Angeles Temple.

During his early years, Irvin and his siblings lived with their mother and grandparents near an orchard in Provo, where he made many fond memories picking cherries, apples, and strawberries with his family. He attended Provo High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, serving for more than three years, first as part of a boat crew and later in the gunnery division. One of the highlights of his military service was participating in maneuvers with the Marines in Okinawa. Irvin carried a deep love of his country throughout his life and was proud to be a veteran.

Following his military service, Irvin attended BYU, although he was not yet a member of the Church. He majored in psychology and English literature before pursuing postgraduate studies and briefly exploring theology in Texas with the intention of becoming a pastor. However, he found it difficult to detach from the teachings he had received in his religion class at BYU, and ultimately decided not to pursue the ministry.

His professional path included working at a home for troubled teens in South Phoenix and serving as a guidance counselor in Panaca, Nevada, while pursuing his master’s degree at UNLV. It was during his time in Panaca that he decided to join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having been inspired by the kindness and sense of community he experienced there. He subsequently served a full-time mission in Central England.

After returning from his mission, Irvin married Aileen. Five years later, they were blessed with their son, Jared—a cherished surprise following Aileen’s successful treatment for Hodgkin’s disease. Irvin went on to earn his doctorate in psychology and worked as a school psychologist in Las Vegas before returning to Panaca in 1988 to work at a youth correctional facility in Caliente, Nevada.

An avid runner, Irvin loved his early morning runs in the hills surrounding Panaca. He remained a faithful member of his church throughout his life and dedicated much of his time to serving as an ordinance worker at the St. George and Cedar City temples.

Jared and Aileen were his pride and joy, and together they shared many adventures, including annual trips to the Shakespeare Festival, a visit to the 1986 Vancouver World Fair, and travels to Florida and Louisiana. He adored his grandchildren, treasuring their weekly Sunday FaceTime calls and letters. He never missed an opportunity to tell them how proud he was of them and how much he loved them. His message to future generations was to cherish the present and seize the moment, and he hoped to be remembered for a life dedicated to serving others.

Irvin is survived by his son, Jared (Jodi); his grandchildren: Maliyah, Allie, Corbin, and Drake; and his sister, Phyllis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Aileen, and his brother, Stanley.

A viewing will be held Monday, November 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, UT.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 1, at 11:00 a.m. (Additional viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1065 Main St., Panaca, NV 89042. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Panaca Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454.