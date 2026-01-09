This category can only be viewed by members. To view this category, sign up by purchasing Digital Subscription - Yearly, Digital Subscription - Monthly, Digital Subscription - Quarterly, Out-of-County Print+Digital Subscription - Yearly, Out-of-County Print+Digital Subscription - Monthly, Out-of-County Print+Digital Subscription - Quarterly, In-County Print+Digital Subscription - Quarterly, In-County Print+Digital Subscription - Monthly or In-County Print+Digital Subscription - Yearly.
Lady Lynx wrestlers get wins at Utah Winter Classic

The Lincoln County High School girls wrestling team performed admirably at the Utah Winter Classic in Richfield, Jan. 2-3. Sofi Lafaele led the team with a 5-3 record and 29 team points to place sixth in her 145-pound weight class. Lafaele had three pinfall victories, including one that came 35 seconds into the match.  Loeyn…

Panther boys, girls pummel Adelson in first league games

Both Pahranagat Valley High School basketball teams won their first league games of the season at Adelson on Tuesday, Jan. 6. The Lady Panthers limited the Lions to 11 points in a 56-point rout. The boys won by 40, 69-29.  The PVHS girls were coming off a disappointing loss to Moapa Valley at home on…

Gonzalez leads Lady Lynx over Bobcats

Lincoln County High School sophomore Malloree Gonzalez scored 19 points to lead the Lady Lynx past White Pine, 59-37, on Tuesday, Jan. 6. Classmate Emma Bleak added 14 points and junior Sophie Donohue had 10 in the win. The game was well in hand by halftime, if not before. The Lynx outscored the Bobcats by…

Lynx play their best game but fall to White Pine

The Lincoln County High School boys basketball team has struggled to start the season, with just one win in 11 games, but the Lynx played their best basketball at home against White Pine on Tuesday, Jan. 6. “It was a good game. We played the best that we have played yet,” confirmed LCHS head coach…

Lady Panthers find success through defense

The Pahranagat Valley High School girls basketball team twice held opponents to fewer than 10 points in victories, Dec. 19-20. Against Amplus Academy on Dec. 19, the Panthers won 26-5, and against Lund the next day, the Panthers won 11-6. Even in their losses, the Panthers are finding ways to limit their opponents’ scoring opportunities.…

January 9, 2026
January 9, 2026
January 9, 2026
PVHS boys basketball wins three of four
PVHS boys basketball wins three of four
The Pahranagat Valley High School boys basketball team took down Wells, Escalante and Lund, Dec. 18-20, all by large margins. The Panthers doubled up the Leopards (3-7) on Thursday, Dec.…
January 2, 2026
Dinged-up Panthers wrestle in Desert Storm Classic
Dinged-up Panthers wrestle in Desert Storm Classic
Just four varsity wrestlers made the trip to St. George, Utah, for the Desert Storm Classic, Dec. 19-20. Trueitt Ciserella led the team with a 3-2 record, wrestling at 150…
January 2, 2026
Lynx drop first two league games to Lake Mead, Needles
Lynx drop first two league games to Lake Mead, Needles
The Lincoln County High School boys basketball team started its league season at Lake Mead Christian Academy on Monday, Dec. 19, falling 58-47.  The Lynx got 13 points, four assists…
January 2, 2026
Lady Lynx wrestlers take second at Salt Flats Scuffle
Lady Lynx wrestlers take second at Salt Flats Scuffle
Lincoln County High School sophomore Loeyn Biegel finished first in her weight class and earned 16 team points to lead her Lynx to a second-place finish at the 3rd Annual…
January 2, 2026
