High-tech storage facility transforms industrial site, bringing new jobs to Alamo

Local entrepreneurship, global energy demands and impeccable timing converged to rapidly develop a 132-acre industrial storage site just off U.S. Highway 93 in Alamo. In less than a year, the long-vacant Alamo…
Panaca closes out 2025 with focus on safety and town growth

Panaca Town Board leadership changed this fall as the board continued addressing community safety, infrastructure planning and steady town growth during the final months of 2025. In October, Cherry Florence was appointed Panaca Town Board President, with Jen Brown selected as co-chair. The leadership change took place as the board worked through several ongoing initiatives…
Commissioners Corner: Sheriff provides revenue update; Fire Chief details weekend incidents

The Lincoln County Board of County Commissioners met Monday, Jan. 5, at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Pioche. The meeting included departmental updates and public comment. An insurance update was presented to the board by Cory Wadsworth, who reviewed current coverage and related cost impacts for the county. The discussion included changes in insurance expenses…
LCCG4K completes second year of holiday giving

Lincoln County Christmas Gifts 4 Kids completed its second year of holiday gift distribution, serving families across Lincoln County. Through community donations and volunteer support, the organization provided presents for 116 children from 49 families in Caliente, Panaca, Pioche and Alamo. During the first week of December, parents and guardians visited designated pickup locations to…
Sheriff's Office keeps busy through late December

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office stayed busy during the later weeks of Dec., responding to a number of calls across the county, including traffic accidents, domestic disturbances, medical calls and ongoing investigations. On Dec. 15, deputies responded to a property damage call, which is still under investigation. That same day, a reported accident near State…
Holiday travel accidents and winter road safety

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has shared several public safety updates amid a series of traffic accidents and winter weather impacts. An upcoming statewide impaired driving enforcement effort has been announced following the holiday season. On Dec. 26, deputies and emergency responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 93, near mile marker…
Nevada Rural Housing offers $20K down payment assistance program for essential workers

Program funded through the Nevada Attainable Housing Act (AB 540) CARSON CITY – Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) has launched Rural Rocks $20K, a new down payment assistance program that provides up to $20,000 to help Nevada essential workers purchase a home. The program opened December 1 and is now available through NRH's network of approved…
Sports
Lady Lynx wrestlers get wins at Utah Winter Classic
The Lincoln County High School girls wrestling team performed admirably at the Utah Winter Classic in Richfield, Jan. 2-3. Sofi Lafaele led the team with a 5-3 record and 29 team points to place sixth in her 145-pound weight class. Lafaele had three pinfall victories, including one that came 35 seconds into the match. Loeyn…
Panther boys, girls pummel Adelson in first league games
Both Pahranagat Valley High School basketball teams won their first league games of the season at Adelson on Tuesday, Jan. 6. The Lady Panthers limited the Lions to 11 points in a 56-point rout. The boys won by 40, 69-29. The PVHS girls were coming off a disappointing loss to Moapa Valley at home on…
Gonzalez leads Lady Lynx over Bobcats
Lincoln County High School sophomore Malloree Gonzalez scored 19 points to lead the Lady Lynx past White Pine, 59-37, on Tuesday, Jan. 6. Classmate Emma Bleak added 14 points and junior Sophie Donohue had 10 in the win. The game was well in hand by halftime, if not before. The Lynx outscored the Bobcats by…
Lynx play their best game but fall to White Pine
The Lincoln County High School boys basketball team has struggled to start the season, with just one win in 11 games, but the Lynx played their best basketball at home against White Pine on Tuesday, Jan. 6. “It was a good game. We played the best that we have played yet,” confirmed LCHS head coach…
Lady Panthers find success through defense
The Pahranagat Valley High School girls basketball team twice held opponents to fewer than 10 points in victories, Dec. 19-20. Against Amplus Academy on Dec. 19, the Panthers won 26-5, and against Lund the next day, the Panthers won 11-6. Even in their losses, the Panthers are finding ways to limit their opponents’ scoring opportunities.…
Community
Obituaries
Lance Tenward Miller
Lance Tenward Miller, 56, of Nampa, Idaho, beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, died in St. George, Utah of…
Sharlene Tobler Gordon
Sharlene Tobler Gordon died at the age of 91 years on December 30, 2025 in Washington Utah. She was born…
Local Stories
‘Ghost Adventures’ investigates Pioche Hospital and Godbe Mill in latest episode
A recently released episode of the hit show “Ghost Adventures” places a national spotlight on Pioche, focusing on two abandoned locations tied to the town’s mining-era past. Season 40, Episode…
250 years of U.S. military service
Communities across Lincoln County join the rest of the nation in reflecting on the 250th anniversaries of America’s military branches. The anniversary marks a significant milestone in the country’s history.…
Coalition announces leadership transition
The Lincoln Community Coalition has announced a leadership transition, with executive director Charli Miller stepping down from her role. Changes took effect on Dec. 31. In a statement released by…
Announcements
Panaca launches community Christmas decorating contest
The town of Panaca is inviting residents to brighten the season by participating in a community Christmas decorating contest. Now…
Holiday events bring cheer across Lincoln County
Lincoln County is kicking off the Christmas season with a full lineup of celebrations, concerts and family activities stretching from…
Opinion
Letter to the Editor
On YouTube there has been some chatter about Congress and President Trump sending out $2,000 stimulus checks. The President seems committed to getting it done. While I could easily spend the…
Local newspapers keep communities strong
Dean Ridings America’s Newspapers Editor’s note: This op-ed is published to mark National Newspaper Week. We are grateful for the continued support of our readers, subscribers and advertisers. Strong communities don’t…
Dear Bible Talk Ministries,
We would like to express our profound appreciation for the monetary contribution you gave to the Panaca Senior Citizen Center to help us replace our HVAC UNIT. We know that with…
Dear Mr./Mrs./Miss Anonymous and the Lincoln County Road Department,
On June 17th and 18th, the Lincoln County Road Department poured asphalt around the Panaca Senior Citizens Center paid for by a sizable contribution made by an anonymous donor. Panaca’s Senior…
